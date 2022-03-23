Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed to 2023

After being announced during the summer of 2020, Rocksteady Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn’t had much of a marketing push despite a 2022 release window. Considering the pedigree behind the studio making it and the license it’s working with, it seemed a little odd. As it turns out, development struggles may have been the reasoning, as the game has been officially delayed.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now slated for a spring 2023 release window. The news broke through a tweet from Rocksteady Games co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill. The tweet divulged the new date, acknowledging the frustration it may cause for many. According to Hill, “that time is going into making the best game we can.”

This delay isn’t too shocking considering last month’s Bloomberg report. Sources that spoke to the publication stated that the game was pushed back to next year without providing any reasoning for such a delay. While we still don’t know the specifics regarding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s development cycle, Hill’s tweet officially corroborates that initial report.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

It’s been seven years since Rocksteady’s last major release, Batman: Arkham Knight. The upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was one of the first current-gen exclusive titles revealed prior to the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With cross-gen development still so common, it’ll be interesting to see how Rocksteady makes use of modern hardware.