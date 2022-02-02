Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reportedly been delayed to 2023

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an influx of delayed games ranging from a few weeks to several months. The highly anticipated Elden Ring even suffered from a minor delay, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may be the next major title to join that list as indicated by a recent Bloomberg report.

According to Bloomberg, people that are familiar with the project claim Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game has been delayed to 2023. No details or speculation were provided outside of the new release year, which pushes it out of the previously expected 2022 window.

This information conflicts with Warner Bros. Brazil’s Twitter thread from two weeks ago, which listed the publisher’s expected slate of 2022 titles. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was listed alongside games like Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

However, just last week Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar conspicuously left Suicide Squad out of his Twitter thread, in which he drummed up hype for, “a full slate of highly anticipated games” for 2022. This could mean nothing as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga wasn’t noted in the thread, but its release date has been locked down for this April.

Originally announced in 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure game that can either be played alone or with up to three other players. It is also among the few confirmed current-gen only titles in development.