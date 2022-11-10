Suicune gets a drastic new Paradox form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is looking to shake things up with their upcoming Paradox forms, where a Pokémon will have past or future variation of itself, depending on the game you’re playing. Several of these upcoming forms and their typing have been leaked over the past few days, but now the leakers are delving into the game’s DLC as they share what Suicune will look like in its unique Paradox form, and there’s a lot going on.

Suicune’s upcoming Paradox appearance could combine the legendary beasts it released with Entei and Raikou. The head of the Pokémon looks like Suicune, as does part of the face. However, it’s covered in the massive fur coat Entei normally has and comes with the iconic mustache given to Raikou. If the reports are accurate, there’s a lot happening with the design of this Pokémon, and players might have even more incentives to check out the upcoming DLC after Scarlet and Violet launches.

Related: A new tumbleweed Pokémon rolls into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

NEW POKÉMON:



PARADOX SUICUNE pic.twitter.com/753CeEuKrV — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

There are also rumors that another legendary will receive a Paradox form in the DLC, Virizion. If it’s anything similar to the Suicune one that’s going around, we imagine it will also look like a combination of the Pokémon it released alongside in Pokémon Black and White, namely Cobalion and Terrakion, the Swords of Justice.

Like the other images and information going around the Pokémon Community, all of this has been shared by leakers. We cannot confirm if these images or the likeness of these Pokémon will appear in the final product. We won’t be able to verify this information until we have our hands on the game.

You can pick up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when they release to the Nintendo Switch on November 18.