A new tumbleweed Pokémon rolls into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Poké-fans around the world are on the precipice of the another fantastic adventure as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet prepares for its global release. Some fans have allegedly gotten their hands on a rom of Pokémon Scarlet, and have been busy uploading screenshots of new gyms, Pokémon’s, and mechanics to the delight of many. One new Pokémon may be familiar for fans of spaghetti westerns, however, in another fantastically outlandish design.

Bramblin, the tumbleweed Pokémon

As with many leaked Pokémon’s, there isn’t much data to work with. What we do have, however, is the cutest picture of a literal tumbleweed Pokémon that appears to have made its home possible on the coast. It’s eyes appear to hover in the center of the bramble, a female icon is clearly seen, and its level is 25. From this, we can conclude that these Pokémon can likely be bred, and they will natively spawn in the wild up to at least level 25. Beyond that, unfortunately, it is difficult to conjecture much else.

Therein lies the problem with leaks: they can only typically be used to further whet the appetites of fans that are already eager to dive into the title. Further, it’s difficult to tell the veracity from so many individuals leaking various Pokémon creatures, evolutions, and locations at once. Without official word from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company, it’s best to take these leaks as plausible at best. It’s far too easy in the modern age to spoof screenshots, doubly so for zoomed in shots such as the one showing Bramblin.

Soon enough, players around the world will be able to verify the authenticity of such leaks for themselves. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launches on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.