Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez latest boxer confirmed for eSports Boxing Club

Steel City Interactive’s eSports Boxing Club has already received a lot of buzz among sports video game fans, and the new game might get a lot more after the developer’s latest announcement. Steel City has already locked up the rights to several superstar boxers from the past, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Joe Louis, and Roy Jones Jr., and on May 24, the British-based developer unveiled the latest boxer to be added to the game: Canelo Alvarez.

Mexican super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is the latest boxer to be confirmed for eSports Boxing Club. Alvarez (55-1-2, 38 KOs) has been one of the sport’s biggest and best names over the past few years, and now thanks to this announcement, boxing fans can expect the middleweight sensation to come to the virtual ring.

Canelo is the latest addition to @ESBCGame. This game can’t come soon enough🔥pic.twitter.com/r87dcEcTph — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) May 24, 2021

This announcement is significant, and here’s why: Alvarez is arguably the best active boxer to be added to the game’s roster up to this point. As mentioned earlier, Steel City has locked up the rights to many big-time boxers from the past. Adding an active boxer of this magnitude should not only get more eyeballs interested in the game, but also wash away at least some of the worries that individuals might have had about this title. There are, however, still some questions that linger for eSports Boxing Club.

As of now, there is still no set release date for the game, nor its early access version. Steel City has been adamant that it does not want to rush out the game, but the developer did state back in April that it was making good progress towards its initial goal of releasing the early access version sometime in the summer of 2021. The complete edition, as of this writing, is still slated to launch later this year.