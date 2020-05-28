Super Nintendo World is almost ready to open as shown by a new overhead photo

Work on Super Nintendo World is about to come to an end, if the new photo you can see above that has just popped up on the Internet has to be believed.

As we can see on an Instagram account which has been following the development of the park, it seems its layout and buildings have been defined, and everything is almost ready for an opening.

As we’ve mentioned for previous photos of the building, it looks like some of them will feature Mario’s house and Bowser’s castle, just like you would expect from a Nintendo park.

Super Mario Kart Ride and Yoshi’s Adventure are also set to be featured, both in the Tokyo version of the park and in that which is supposed to open at some point in 2021 in Bejing.

The latest overhead photo clearly gives us the idea that the work on the Super Nintendo World is about to wrap up, and that it’s only a matter of time we get to learn when it’s actually opening.

The opening was set to happen during the 2020 Olympics but, as you might know, the Olympics in Tokyo have been delayed due to COVID-19. A new date for the opening has not been provided yet, though.

COVID-19 has also slowed the work on the park down, but sure it seems that hasn’t stopped it at all as it’s evidently almost ready to open.

The novel coronavirus has harmed Nintendo plans for the year not only for what matters the park, of course, but also for the announcement and release of new games for the Switch.