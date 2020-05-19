Nintendo Direct not being planned right now, report suggests

A new Nintendo Direct broadcast is not being planned right now; a report from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb has recently suggested.

Nintendo has mentioned over the last few weeks, it has a troubled pipeline when it comes to scheduling announcements and releases due to COVID-19.

The latest announcement from the company, a new game in the Paper Mario franchise, has been delivered through a press release and a trailer, detailing the release date happening in just two months.

According to Grubb, “Nintendo isn’t planning a Direct at all for now,” which adds to a previous report that mentioned a Direct wasn’t being produced for June.

The platform owner is reportedly “telling development partners not to wait for a Direct even if they have a big announcement.”

However, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Nintendo, as “surprise trailer drops out of nowhere can still build a lot of excitement” and can help manage expectations, which has happened to become something difficult to handle lately.

VentureBeat’s reporter confirmed Super Mario 3D World Deluxe is set to be released this year, as part of the publisher’s plans to celebrate the franchise 35th anniversary, and a Pikmin 3 Deluxe is also coming along the way, with chances of “some surprises beyond that.”

The latest Nintendo Direct was a “mini” edition and had minor details on Switch’s lineup for 2020 on Mar. 26.