Super Smash Bros. not appearing at EVO 2022

Evolution Championship Series (EVO) returns with a live event in 2022 but it won’t include one of the biggest fighting games around. EVO announced that Super Smash Bros. will not be at this year’s spring esports event. The show features the most popular fighting games all under one roof and is a huge highlight for fans of the fighting game genre.

The announcement comes from EVO’s official Twitter page. Details on why Super Smash Bros. will not be in attendance are sparse, but the message claims the choice was made by Nintendo. “Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us later this year.”

EVO continued to say that the event hopes to see the Nintendo game sometime again in the future. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brought in the most number of entrants during EVO 2019.

It’s been two years since EVO held an in-person event. Last year, EVO went fully online with EVO Online 2021 last August. The fighting tournament was canceled both in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 showcase takes place on March 8 in Las Vegas.