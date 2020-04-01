Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit Board event introducing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters

Nintendo has announced a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit Board event, which will be introducing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters.

The event will be running from Apr. 3 to 8, 2020, and during this time, players will have easier access to existing Spirits and four new ones based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game is a life sim from the Japanese platform owner, which is celebrating Easter with a brand new event starting today.

The characters include Orville and Wilbur from Dodo Airlines, acting as one Spirit; Daisy Mae from Stalk Market; C.J. from the fishing challenges; Flick from the bugs challenges.

Other Spirits will be popping up throughout the event, bringing the total of Animal Crossing Spirits up to 43. The list, as shared on Siliconera, includes:

Able Sisters

Don

Dr. Shrunk

Frillard

Gulliver

Kaitlin & Katie

Lloid

Lottie

Redd Rover

Serena

Zipper T. Bunny

In March, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit Board event got characters from Ring Fit Adventure.

Another Nintendo IP crossover is happening shortly with the brawler getting a mysterious new character from fighting game ARMS.