Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest update is live, and here’s what’s included

For those of you that have waited for the debut of Fire Emblem’s Byleth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, your time is here.

Nintendo has officially released update 7.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch brawler, which is available now. It should prompt automatically the next time you start it up, or you can download it manually.

However, along with the final character in the Fighters Pass, the update also includes some other Fire Emblem goodies, as well as costumes for your Mii Fighter and other tweaks. All the details are included in the patch notes.

First, these Spirits will be available on the Shop and on the Spirit Board in their menu:

Radiant Gleam

Kloster (Grief)

Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)

High Line (Guns Empress)

I-Tetrimino

T-Tetrimino

S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino

L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino

O-Tetrimino

In addition, the following items are now available for purchase:

Byleth Challenger Pack

Cuphead Hat + Outfit

Altair Hood + Outfit

Rabbids Hat

MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor

X’s Helmet + Armor

Nintendo also made note that videos of replays containing DLC that hasn’t been purchased cannot be made.

There are also compatibility issues that have been resolved, as noted below:

The latest software version is required to enter Online mode

Local wireless play is not compatible with Ver. 6.1.1. and earlier. All players who want to fight in local wireless battles need to make sure they have the same software version.

Replays from Vers 6.1.1 may not be compatible with the latest software version. Replays from Ver. 6.0.0 and earlier are not compatible. If you want to keep your replays from Ver. 6.0.0 and earlier, convert them into videos before installing the update. You can do this via Vault > Replays > Replay Data > Convert to Video.

The update may take a bit to download, so if you want to check it out, you’d best get started.

For those interested in seeing what Byleth brings to the fighting ring, check out the reveal trailer below.