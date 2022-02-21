Supermassive Games trademarks The Quarry, isn’t part of The Dark Pictures Anthology

Ever since the studio’s breakout success with Until Dawn, Supermassive Games shifted priorities to smaller projects. Known as The Dark Pictures Anthology, we expected this intellectual property to be at the forefront of the company’s mind for the foreseeable future. As it turns out, a new project is at least being considered according to a recent trademark.

Supermassive Games has registered a new trademark filing in Europe for a game entitled The Quarry. There isn’t anything to gleam from this filing outside of the game title and the date of the filing itself, which was February 17. However, we can confidently state that it isn’t part of The Dark Pictures Anthology for one simple reason.

The studio had already registered five more games in that franchise at the end of January, with each game title preceded by The Dark Pictures moniker. Without the same naming convention, The Quarry is likely to be completely unrelated.

Considering the scope of Supermassive Games’ current series, there’s hope that The Quarry might mean a return to the glory days of Until Dawn. While we are only three entries deep, Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes have failed to move the needle for many.