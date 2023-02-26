Surprising no one, Ubisoft reportedly plans to milk its Assassin’s Creed series with several games in development

Extra, extra! Read all about it. Ubisoft is reportedly “all in” on its cash cow, Assassin’s Creed, with several more titles for the series currently in development. That sound you now here is called literal silence, and it tends to happen when nobody is surprised. Ubisoft isn’t exactly a struggling studio, and new Assassin’s Creed games are about as common as the sun rising every morning. Some fans can’t get enough of this franchise, but others are taking to the news with utter indifference.

Insider Gaming is reporting that, along with the four titles currently in development, Ubisoft has two more that will be revealed at this year’s E3, including a VR title. Several of these games are being developed by different studios and are all separate in gameplay experiences from the previous Assassin’s Creed offerings.

Related: It’s official: Nintendo is skipping E3 2023, confirming previous reports

One of the mentioned projects include Nebula, an Assassin’s Creed game that spans India, the Aztec Empire, and the Mediterranean. Another is Raid, which will feature free-to-play co-op between four players using characters from the series. The final one is called Echoes, a multiplayer title using Ubisoft’s Scalar technology.

Related: The next Assassin’s Creed is reportedly titled Mirage, set to release spring 2023 and star Valhalla’s Basim

Assassin’s Creed titles have become increasingly unique from each other over the years in terms of setting, with its more recent offerings diverging into grandiose open worlds set in different time periods. Some have worked out quite well, including the popular Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but the reception for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was a little less enthused.

Oversaturation doesn’t always work out in the creator’s favor. It tends to cause indifference over time, so it will be interesting to see if an annual release cycle for Assassin’s Creed will be met with excitement by fans, or if all of these games will just lessen the hype for the series as time passes. The report is already getting both reactions, but neither side is actually surprised by this news.