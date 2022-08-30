The next Assassin’s Creed is reportedly titled Mirage, set to release spring 2023 and star Valhalla’s Basim

The next Assassins Creed game will apparently be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, according to YouTuber j0nathan. The game is reportedly aiming for a spring 2023 release, and an apparent mission statement says that the game will be more focused on stealth with fewer RPG influences than recent titles. This information comes from a recent video with some of that information backed up by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who has done reporting on this project earlier this year.

If these leaks are true, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take place in Baghdad, and players will be playing as Basim, a character introduced in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an Assassin whose mind has converged with Loki. This story would focus on Basim’s time before becoming a Hidden One, the original name for the Assassin’s, when he was a thief, and be more aligned with classic games in the series before they made the jump to large-scale RPGs with Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Interestingly, among these leaks is a tidbit that the first Assassin’s Creed game is being remade with assets from the development of Mirage and will release as part of the Season Pass. No mention of what kind of gameplay improvements that would mean for the title, but another note states there will also be DLC for when Basim meets Sigurd, Eivor’s brother from Valhalla, in Constantinople. However, Schreier has stated he is skeptical that Mirage will receive any DLC.

It is important to note that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a different title from the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a live-service game. Mirage supposedly started out as a DLC project meant to release for Valhalla, but it was decided to put more work into it to make it its own game. Without seeing the game ourselves, it sounds like a project similar in scope to Assassin’s Creed Rogue. It’s likely a full game but will not have the dedicated development of their mainline titles.

Of course, while Schreier is a reputable journalistic voice in video games, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. An Ubisoft Forward event is set to show on September 10, where we should get confirmation if any of this information is valid.