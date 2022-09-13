Tales of Symphonia Remastered announced, coming 2023

The Tales series is one of the longest-running and most beloved JRPG series out there, but many fans agree that Tales of Symphonia remains one of the franchise’s highlights. The original game, which was released for the GameCube back in 2003, was already rereleased for the PS3 in 2013. However, it looks like the game is going to make the jump to modern consoles and stick to that every ten years release date by dropping in 2023.

Following on from the well-received Tales of Arise in 2021, Tales of Symphonia Remastered was recently announced during the September Nintendo Direct, though it didn’t have a firm release date at the time. The game promises to include much of what made the original so appealing, such as the ability for four people to play alongside each other in combat and a rich cast of characters to control.

This JRPG classic follows Lloyd as he escorts Colette, the Chosen One, to the Tower of Salvation to defeat the Desians who have taken control of their world. This seemingly straightforward plot takes several unusual twists along the way, but it is carried by the unusual group of characters that join them along the way. These include a wandering aristocrat, a lumberjack who has lost her memories, and an escaped convict, all trying to help Colette on her journey to save the world.

The remaster for Tales of Symphonia promises to return the series to the four-person co-op that made it one of the most popular JRPGs of its time. With each member of the party controlled by a human, the game felt more chaotic and unique than anything that had come out at the time. The new Switch version looks promising for that exact reason, with up to four players playing on the same console.

No firm release date was announced for Tales of Symphonia Remastered. Fans can expect it to hit the Nintendo Switch console sometime in 2023.