What is the release date of Tales of Arise?

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the long-running series “Tales of” games. In Tales of Arise, players will follow the downtrodden as they fight back against those who have enslaved them alongside those who don’t want to live with this sort of inequality anymore. Unfortunately, however, the game’s development has been fraught with delays. That’s why in this article, we’ve outlined exactly when you can play the game.

What is Tales of Arise’s release date?

Tales of Arise launches on September 10, 2021. This has been confirmed by publisher Bandai Namco, meaning that the game is available to preorder now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. In addition to the standard version of the game, there are digital deluxe editions and even an ultimate edition that costs over $100 with all kinds of bonus in-game content.

Cooking, fishing, camping… Sparring! Never a dull moment on this journey. With breathtaking worlds and a colorful cast of characters, join in on the fun when Tales of Arise comes out on September 10, 2021!



Pre-order today! ⚔️ https://t.co/YA9rqrPH7U pic.twitter.com/IVYZ36r7Cb — Tales of Arise (@TalesofU) July 29, 2021

A new teaser trailer for Tales of Arise shows off some of the new mechanics players will be using outside of the main story and combat. The party needs to rest, and while at camp, each member will converse, from chatting about the food to the day’s trials and what lies ahead. Some may even train together if they feel so inclined. In this trailer, it’s possible to see each character’s personality coming through a little as a taster for the final game.

Interestingly, fishing and acquiring meat and other food for meals will be a big part of the game. We’d expect this to play into how efficient each character is in battle, but we’ll have to wait until the game is out to know for sure.