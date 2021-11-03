Target is cancelling Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl pre-order bonuses due to supply chain issues

Target notified customers who preordered the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl double pack that their orders will not include the Pokémon-themed journal initially promised as part of their order, according to customers who preordered the bundle. Instead, Target will grant purchasers a $20 gift card.

Twitter user Gamertank117 posted a screenshot of the email late this morning, which cited supply chain issues as the reason why some won’t get their journals.

@Wario64 gotta love when target cancel something…$20 eGift card for taking the Pokemon diamond and pearl journal bonus and cancelling…😔 pic.twitter.com/uLhetczhDS — Dances with wolves (@Gamertank117) November 3, 2021

Prominent Twitter user Wario64 retweeted Gamertank117’s tweet for awareness, prompting replies from those who preordered from Target claiming they received the same email. However, the sentiment was rather split; some expressed disappointment towards not receiving a new piece of Pokémon memorabilia, while others seemed somewhat elated they’d be receiving a $20 gift card at no additional cost.

Target previously offered the journal as an exclusive bonus for those who preordered the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl double pack from the retailer. The journal featured the Sinnoh region’s three starter Pokémon front and center.

The Sinnoh Region awaits! Pre-order your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack bundle and receive a free & exclusive journal that features the three partner Pokémon. Only at Target! https://t.co/eCLNlmfZKq pic.twitter.com/ercktK1rJc — Target (@Target) August 20, 2021

It’s unknown if Target will sell the journal separately at a later date.

Supply chain issues have been a hot topic of conversation as of late, and issues in the supply chain have had a worldwide impact. This isn’t the video game industry’s first brush with them; Xbox head Phil Spencer recently cited supply chain issues as a reason why he believes the Xbox shortage will continue into 2022.