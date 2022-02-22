Team Ninja wants players to “feel a sense of achievement” when completing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Team Ninja has a long history of creating difficult action games and it wants players to feel that same “sense of achievement when they complete” Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Despite this, there will be different difficulty options and strategies in the game that should allow people to play the game in whichever way they want.

In a recent interview published in the latest issue of Play Magazine (thanks Gamesradar), Stranger of Paradise producer Fumihiko Yasuda tells that the “goal as Team Ninja isn’t to make games difficult,” and that the studio “just want players to feel a sense of achievement when they complete the game.”

Yasuda explains that Team Ninja and Square Enix “put a lot of thought into ensuring there would be plenty of player freedom” in Stranger of Paradise. You should be free to play the game however you want, with different playstyles available thanks to the game’s 27 jobs. You can play the game as a traditional Team Ninja action game, or mix-and-match with “the RPG elements more traditional to Final Fantasy games to get stronger and win.”

With the different playstyles afforded to the player, as well as a variety of difficulty options to choose from, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins should offer players a game that is as challenging as they want it to be, but, hopefully, always with that sense of achievement that is key to Team Ninja experiences.