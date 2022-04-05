Teardown leaving early access for full release this month

Since its early access launch in fall 2020, voxel destruction game Teardown has garnered quite a following. The game’s physics allow you to complete objectives anyway you see fit, using the various vehicles and tools to tear through walls, bring down buildings, and generally blow stuff up. Now all of that destruction is finally getting packaged into a full release.

Developer Tuxedo Labs made the announcement with a new 1.0 trailer, which runs through a list of all the content added to Teardown during its 18 months of early access. “The journey through early access,” as the video is called, includes robots, tornadoes, seasons, new levels, more vehicles, and much more. It really is an impressive list, and it illustrates a smart early access approach of constant new content.

As for the launch date, Teardown version 1.0 hits PC via Steam on Thursday, April 21. The game is already compatible with Steam Deck, and that’s not changing with the full release.

Teardown’s launch isn’t the only early access news we’ve gotten today — as one game exits, another enters. The early access date for My Time at Sandrock was announced, and it’ll come to both Steam and the Epic Game Store on May 26. If the name rings a bell, it’s probably because Sandrock is a prequel to 2018’s My Time at Portia.