Tears of the Kingdom DLC Hype Peaks As Nintendo Direct Fuels Fan Theories

It’s futile to try and find a comparison to the state of mind gamers enter when a Nintendo Direct is announced. Rationality is exchanged for tin-foil hats, and floodgates open for fan theories to pour out over online forums.

This is mainly due to Nintendo’s slow drip of content they release over the years, with each of their headlining franchises receiving one or two titles each console generation. And even slower than the game releases is the rate at which Nintendo releases news. There are only a handful of Nintendo Directs each year, and these 40-minute windows are frequently the only time gamers hear about upcoming titles.

So, it’s a little more understandable that Zelda fans are chomping at the bit for Tears of the Kingdom news despite the game only having been released a month ago.

Zelda TotK DLC Hype is at an all-time high

Zelda fans when there's no mention of TotK DLC during tomorrow's direct https://t.co/N88v90ZdcK pic.twitter.com/sgckdv9Ym3 — Ike ▴ 74.67% (@scorchedprince) June 20, 2023

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already being hailed as one of the greatest games ever made. It received a staggering number of perfect scores from reviewers upon release, with many critics equating BotW to a “tech demo” after having played the sequel. Mind you, BotW was also hailed as a masterpiece by many.

Now we’re a month removed from TotK’s release, and players are starting to wrap up their adventures in Hyrule. Hundreds of hours in, nearing 100% completion, and players want to know what’s next. Will TotK receive DLC like its predecessor? And if so, when will the news roll in?

We won’t know for sure until the Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow, June 21, but Zelda fans sure seem to think it’s coming. With close to 2,000 tweets since the direct was announced this morning, “TOTK DLC” has hit Twitter’s trending tab.

do we think we'll maybe get totk dlc announcement during nintendo direct tomorrow — lily ▴ (@lilkorok) June 20, 2023

In a refreshing turn of events, most of the tweets are cautiously optimistic. Users state they hope it’s announced, rather than theory craft how Link will revisit the Hyrules of other games. But there are still those who believe the Nintendo Direct will announce Wind Waker and Twilight Princess remakes in addition to DLC.

But if we were to take a close look at Nintendo’s 2023, there isn’t much left outside of Pikmin, so it’d likely we will see a full title announced for this holiday season. Additionally, Nintendo has already announced DLC for Pokemon – two waves, both slated for later this year – and Splatoon 3. So it seems a little too soon for TOTK to receive a DLC announcement, but time will tell.