The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the newest entry in the Nintendo franchise, and it is now available on Nintendo Switch. This sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sees players once again return to the open world of Hyrule, only this time there are new challenges and dangers to face. With new enemies, items, and abilities, as well as the return of fan-favorite characters and the series’ big bad Ganondorf, Tears of the Kingdom is sure to have fans busy exploring for dozens of hours.



Tears of the Kingdom is full of new and returning features that will make exploring the land, skies, and undergrounds of Hyrule an exciting one. You’ll have the chance to conquer Sky Islands, solve interesting puzzles, experiment with crafting, and create fused weapons and vehicles. This complete guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will give you all the information you need to journey successfully through this sequel to Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Walkthrough Guides

Below you’ll find all the guides we currently have available for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These will help explain certain mechanics, give tips on crafting and cooking, detail how to find specific locations, and help players track down materials.

Everything to Know about Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and sees players once again take on the role of Link, a brave knight who saved the kingdom of Hyrule from a terrible fate. In this Sequel, Ganondorf has returned to wreak havoc on Hyrule once again. With the world now in disarray following Ganondorf’s return, huge land masses have ascended to the sky, and powerful enemies and challenges have once again called for Link’s abilities and powers. Only the Hero of Hyrule will be able to rescue the princess and truly free the kingdom from a terrible fate.

Players will have plenty to do in Tears of the Kingdom, as Link’s new adventure will take him across a reshaped Hyrule, with the land, skies, and undergrounds all waiting to be explored. There are tons of new locations and puzzles to solve, and abilities to unlock.

Will There be Dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom?

To the delight of many, dungeons make their return in Tears of the Kingdom with a few twists and unique features. In an “Ask the Developer” Interview posted to the Nintendo Website, Technical Director Takuhiro Dohta described the dungeons as having their own unique style in appearance and design, so players can expect each to be a fun and unique challenge.

Should You Play Breath of the Wild Before Tears of the Kingdom?

Given Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, it’s not a bad idea to play through the first game in order to get some context on the world, characters, and gameplay.

However, the developers have made it clear that they went to great efforts to make the game accessible for new players as well as long-time fans. Features like the Character Profiles provide details on characters and their relationships to both Link and the story, and for those who may not have played the previous game, Nintendo has released a story recap trailer that can get players up to speed. Whether you choose to play Breath of the Wild or not, you should have a great experience.