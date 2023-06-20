The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players continue to surprise each other with new, incredible creations each day. Recently, one player worked out how to create musical Zonai machines with a laser and a set of stakes, opening the door to a whole new set of builds.

A TikTok post shows how one Tears of the Kingdom player successfully built a Zonai machine that plays a section of Haddaway’s What is Love, demonstrating how others can make their own music. It highlights the attention to detail in every part of the game and showcases a feature that at least one developer on the team must have hoped would be discovered.

Players are Making Music Using Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom gives players a framework to build pretty much anything they want. All they need to do is imagine it and craft it using Link’s Ultrahand and Fuse abilities and as many Zonai Devices as they have access to. In a recent TikTok post, one player has shown that there are still new discoveries to be made by putting together a music machine.

The machine uses Zonai Stakes and a laser on a wheel that strikes each one in turn, creating a tune as it hits them in sequence. As demonstrated in the post, Zonai Stakes make a noise when hit, and that noise changes pitch depending on how deep or shallow they’re embedded in a surface. By fine-tuning the pitch of each stake, it’s possible to craft a music player that will replicate any track.

Other players are also posting their creations. The video above shows someone working through various iterations of music-making, from hitting stakes with a weapon to creating a revolving jukebox similar to the first post. This shows that the player base is reaching the end of the story in Tears of the Kingdom and is now starting to play around with the world and the things in it. As they do, more and more discoveries are being made, such as this interaction with stakes. There are undoubtedly more to find, but we’re sure more musical machines will come along to impress in the near future.