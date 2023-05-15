Tears of the Kingdom is packed full of wonderous places to discover on the ground, below it, and above it. Hyrule has never been more expansive and densely packed with activities and cultures, even if they’re hostile. One of the newest peoples in the series, the Zonai, has left behind a series of machines called Flux Constructs, and Link can hunt them down across Hyrule for incredible fusion technology.

Every Flux Construct Location

The table below lists the location of every Flux Construct in Tears of the Kingdom. While one is available in the tutorial area, The Great Sky Island, the others will require some legwork to find. Complete every Skyview Tower possible, and this will be a lot easier.

Flux Construct Name Location How to Beat it Rewards Flux Construct I

The Great Sky Island

0486, -1542, 1439 To beat Flux Construct I, attack the glowing cube in its foot until it breaks apart. Repeat this until the second phase, when Link needs to use Ultrahand to pull out the glowing cube and attack it. Fight through each of these phases until the Flux Construct explodes. When defeated, this Flux Construct drops a few Zonai Charges, a Fan, a Portable Pot, and the Flux Construct Core I. Flux Construct II TBA TBA TBA Flux Construct III TBA TBA TBA

What Are Flux Constructs?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flux Constructs are colossal Zonai Constructs left behind to guard the Sky Islands above Hyrule. Much like the other hostile Constructs, their orders are to guard against intruders, so they’ll attack Link on sight. Link needs to attack the glowing block within each Flux Construct to beat them. Sometimes this requires using Ultrahand and other abilities, particularly when fighting Flux Construct I. Once defeated, these enemies drop many materials Link can use in his journey, including Flux Construct Cores.

What to do With Flux Construct Cores

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flux Construct Cores are powerful items Link can fuse with weapons to make them incredibly strong. The first one we found, Flux Construct Core I, boosted a mere stick to deal 14 points of damage. Each Flux Construct will drop a different type of Core, meaning the effects of fusing that Core will vary. However, they’re worth gathering and holding onto for when Link faces a powerful foe such as a Gleeok.

