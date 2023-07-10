Tears of the Kingdom Players Aren’t Sure How to Feel About Killing Bubbulfrogs

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players face an ethical conundrum when encountering Bubbulfrogs in caves. These amphibious creatures are not particularly challenging to defeat, often succumbing to a single strike. However, their demise comes with an intriguing twist.

Related: Best 10 Tears of the Kingdom Memes

Upon vanquishing a Bubbulfrog, an otherworldly sight unfolds before the player’s eyes. The defeated creature defies gravity, ascending into the air before releasing a beautiful Bubbul gem. These gems resemble delicate, snowflake-shaped crystals. Then, from the lifeless body of the Bubbulfrog emerges a tiny deer-like creature known as a Blupee, which swiftly flees the cave.

These Bubbul gems, obtained by killing Bubbulfrogs, hold significant value within the game. Players can exchange these gems with Koltin, a character reminiscent of Kilton from Breath of the Wild, for exclusive monster armor and other intriguing items. It seems harmless fun and a means to progress in the game’s economy until one ponders the morality behind slaying these majestic creatures for mere snowflake-shaped trinkets.

Is It Morally Correct to Kill Bubbulfrogs in ToK?

Opinions among players are divided. Some argue that the Blupees and the Satori guide players toward the Bubbulfrogs. This connection leads to the notion that the Bubbulfrogs are somehow a detour along the path of these magical creatures. Instead of perceiving the act as outright killing, these players see it as releasing the Bubbulfrogs from a cursed existence, allowing them another chance to become a Blupee once more.

Support for this interpretation is found in the Japanese name for Bubbulfrogs, マヨイ Mayoi, which carries a deeper meaning. Mayoi translates to “getting lost” or “inability to achieve enlightenment” in Japanese Buddhism. In contrast, Satori, meaning “understanding” or “enlightenment,” refers to the state Blupees aspire to reach. The connection between these concepts suggests that Bubbulfrogs represent a divergent path that Blupees may take.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom Player Devises Genius Revali’s Gale Substitute

As players continue their adventures in Tears of the Kingdom, they must grapple with their feelings regarding the peculiar fate of the Bubbulfrogs. The game’s lighthearted nature and fantastical setting allow players to reflect on the implications of their actions within the context of a virtual world. Ultimately, whether players see the act as a necessary means to progress or a moral dilemma is up to their own interpretation.