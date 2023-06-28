Tears of the Kingdom Player Devises Genius Revali’s Gale Substitute

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a magnificent game that introduces many new abilities and powers for players to toy with. Still, the introduction of novel features did away with some of the ones from its predecessor, Breath of the Wild.

One (very memed) absence is the removal of the powerup Revali’s Gale. For those unfamiliar with the game, Revali’s Gale was a powerful ability that allowed players to ascend to great heights by creating an upward draft. However, Tears of the Kingdom decided to omit this exciting feature, leaving many fans feeling deflated.

But still, as with all things ToK, players are proving their resourcefulness and creativity again. In a surprising turn of events, a Reddit user going by the name of very-nice-shoes has devised a genius alternative to the beloved Revali’s Gale in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. Forget soaring through the skies with the power of the Champion Revali – now it’s all about Spicy Peppers and flames.

Zelda: ToK Player Finds A Spicy Alternative to Revali’s Gale

Enter very-nice-shoes who stepped up to the challenge and shared their alternative solution with the online gaming community. The concept is surprisingly simple yet undeniably effective. All you need is a one-handed flame weapon and a trusty pepper. Charging an attack and throwing the Flame Pepper mid-charge while holding down the Y button generates a gust of wind, propelling players upward.

It’s a clever workaround that provides a similar experience to Revali’s Gale, allowing Tears of the Kingdom players to reach impressive heights without the need for any elaborate setup or additional space.

What makes this alternative genuinely remarkable is its accessibility. While the game offers rockets that, combined with shields, can replicate the soaring effect of Revali’s Gale, these Zonai Devices are notoriously hard to come by. On the other hand, Spicy Peppers can be found virtually anywhere on the map, making them a practical and readily available solution for aspiring sky-bound adventurers.

Once again, the Tears of the Kingdom community has showcased its ingenuity and ability to think outside the box. Players like very-nice-shoes continue to inspire and remind us that sometimes the most unique solutions can arise from unexpected sources. With this newfound substitute for Revali’s Gale, the sky’s the limit, quite literally.