Tears of the Kingdom Players Discover Wizzrobes Are Hyrule’s Most Horrifying Enemy

Think Majora’s Mask moon, but with limbs.

Image via u/k_austin’s Reddit Thread

Players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were in for a shocking surprise as they stumbled upon the true nature of the seemingly harmless Wizzrobes. Yes, those enemies that deal ranged elemental damage and can teleport all over the place.

RelatedTears of the Kingdom Player Builds Functional Transformer

What was once believed to be cute and deadly little wizards hopping all over their sky and swinging their elemental wands around turned out to be something far more horrifying. As it turns out, lurking beneath those flowing cloaks lies an admittedly terrifying creature.

TotK Wizzrobes Make Gloom Hands Look Nice in Comparison

Thanks to the diligent investigation of ToK players, the truth about Wizzrobes has finally come to light. A quick Google search for Breath of the Wild concept art reveals the proper form of these creatures, and it’s safe to say that they are anything but adorable. Prepare yourself for the terrifying sight of a Wizzrobe without its robe.

[BOTW] wizzrobe behind the robe
by u/Squallis in zelda

Their true form is a sight to behold and could give anyone nightmares. The Wizzrobe’s anatomy includes an illusion of a neck, a bizarre body part that protrudes menacingly above its head. But the real shocker lies beneath, as their actual neck is grotesquely sunk into their body. It’s a revelation that can send shivers down the spines of even the bravest players.

Move over, Gloom Hands, because the Wizzrobes have just claimed the title of the most nightmare-fueling enemy of Hyrule. The once-beloved tiny wizards hopping through the sky have become the stuff of nightmares. Who would have thought these seemingly innocuous creatures could hide such an abominable secret beneath their cloaks?

RelatedTears of the Kingdom Fan Spots Emotional Easter Egg While Cooking

Let this discovery serve as a cautionary tale to all adventurers, reminding them to approach the game with a healthy dose of skepticism and a readiness to face the unexpected. Don’t be fooled by the Wizzrobes’ deceptive appearance; they are more terrifying than you could have imagined. The secrets of Hyrule are vast, and who knows what other surprises await the intrepid players who dare to explore its depths.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved