Tears of the Kingdom Players Divided By Flamebreaker Armor Perks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with many armor sets for players to buy, discover, and complete incredibly complex tasks to unlock. Some sets have unique perks that boost Link’s attack or defense, and some help provides relief from extreme weather. However, not all the armor is as clear-cut as it may seem, which is why fans are now arguing about the Flamebreaker set.

Fans can’t decide if the Flamebreaker armor set in Tears of the Kingdom should provide relief to Link in hot areas where they’d usually take damage, such as the Gerudo Desert, in addition to protecting them from fire or not. This debate is so intense that players are pulling in examples from Earth to help explain their points of view.

Fans Can’t Decide if the Flamebreaker Armor Should be Fireproof and Heatproof, or Neither

In a thread on the Tears of the Kingdom Subreddit, user Duzblimpin posted a meme that sparked a hot debate among players. The gist of the image is that Duzblimpin doesn’t understand why the Flamebreaker armor can stop Link from being harmed by actual fire, but lets them take damage from high temperatures in the environment. Fans have responded with arguments for and against this.

Most fans seem to agree that the Flamebreaker armor set should not block heat from the sun. Many have used real life examples, “It’s pretty realistic imo- the sweat and dehydration inside a massive suit like the flame guard armor would prove problematic in a desert environment, even if it could block flames safely (see firefighter outfits). Desert heat has a totally different set of requirements for clothes, even if both environments cause an increase in temperature.”

Players are using logic from how fire and heat work on Earth and relating it to Hyrule. It makes sense that someone would wear a protective suit if they were going into a house on fire. Wearing that same suit and expecting it to keep someone cool in the desert makes absolutely no sense, and the same clearly applies in Tears of the Kingdom.

This topic boils down to video game logic. If a piece of clothing is meant to protect against heat damage, players make the leap that it protects from all forms of that damage. Tears of the Kingdom has many more complex systems at work, though, which is why players are able to create such unique vehicles for exploring the world. It’s those same systems in the environment that add to its realism and break video game logic. Instead of using that, players must use logic from their day to day life outside of Hyrule.