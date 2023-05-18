Tears of the Kingdom Players Share Their Creations Through Fan Site

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about encouraging creativity as much as possible and getting places to solve puzzles and create interesting creations as much as possible. For some, this has come very naturally, while others may find the sheer freedom of the game a little intimidating. Thankfully, there is a website that can help with that.

Thanks to a new website, players can share their creations and contractions they have created in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s already becoming a one-stop spot to get some new ideas for creations and offers encouragement and help for those who may need some inspiration.

Players Are Getting Ultra Creative With the Ultrahand Ability

The website, called Zelda Builds, was created by a Twitter user named AKREW Daniel Luu, and is likely to become a valuable resource and display of players’ creativity in Tears of the Kingdom. The website has a simple premise; players can upload their creations in Tears of the Kingdom to the website, such as their weapons combinations with Fuse or their outlandish vehicles and contractions using Ultrahand. So far, we’ve seen some pretty wild creations, including tanks, a skateboard, and a “Korok Kannon,” to name a few.

I made a website to post all of your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom builds. See the materials you need and save other's creations! pic.twitter.com/Yh5k7EfVET — AKREW Daniel Luu (@squishguin) May 16, 2023

It’s not just for showing off too, as players can offer guidance such as the material used to make their creations and direction on building, giving others a chance to try creating them. It’s very clear and easy to use, so it’s worth having a look if you want to be inspired or need a little help coming up with some unique ideas. We should point out that some creations, especially under the “uses” tab, include details or reveal key bosses in Tears of the Kingdom, so be careful when exploring the site to avoid potential spoilers. As a bonus, it has a compendium of Zonai items you can find in the game and the locations and contents of dispensers found in the world.

This is just another example of the immense creative freedom that Tears of the Kingdom offer players, and it’s encouraging to see players fully embracing that aspect of the game’s design. Plus, it’s a little more light-hearted compared to those who are finding ways to torment Koroks they find in Hyrule.

We can imagine this will become quite a hot spot online for players, and we can certainly see ourselves trying some of these creations during our playthroughs. Personally, I’d like to see my link driving across Hyrule in a tank, and it would certainly make some encounters a little easier. And let’s face it, with how much emphasis the game has on creativity, we will likely see even more elaborate creations in the future.