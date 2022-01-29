Temporary friend pass returns to The Dark Pictures Anthology

While each entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology can be played alone, they’re designed around multiplayer. Local multiplayer exists, but online multiplayer is where Supermassive Games’ vision shines brightest. Luckily, a friend pass is currently available, letting you share the experience with anyone.

The friend pass runs from now until February 28, accessible to owners of Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes. This offer applies to every platform. As expected, this pass lets owners of these games play through the entire experience with someone that doesn’t own them. It sounds great on paper, but it’s more limited than similar friend passes in other titles.

Aside from the limited window of opportunity, it is only a one-time use code. As soon as a friend accepts your invite, you’re locked out of sharing The Dark Pictures with other players. The Bandai Namco blog post even warns about this, stating that you should, “be sure to invite a friend that you can count on.”

This isn’t the first time the friend pass has come to the series. Man of Medan and Little Hope each received temporary friend passes post-launch. If the trend continues, we can likely expect the same treatment for the rest of The Dark Pictures Anthology.