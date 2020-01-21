Temtem publishes launch day early access patch notes

Temtem is having a rough start to its launch, but plenty of people are eager to jump into it. So much so the servers are having trouble attempting to keep everything held together.

Spanish developers Crema had to release a quick hotfix to help stabilize the servers for the wave of players eager to start catching their first Temtem. Things might be off to be a bit of a rough start, and with nearly 23 thousand players attempting to jump in at once, Temtem shows plenty of potential to go somewhere.

Alongside all of this, Crema released a series of patch notes to go along with their early access launch on Steam. The full patch notes went up on their website, and there are plenty of new things added to it.

Patch Notes

New Stuff



Added French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese translations. Translations are a work in progress so it is expected to have some parts of the game missing localizations.

Added a “Redeem” option in the main menu in order to redeem promo codes (Kickstarter backers, future promotions, etc).

Added a search button on the friends screen. Works both using the exact name or the tamer ID.

Added hidden hotkeys for every possible action in battle Technique One: LT+X / Key 1 Technique Two: LT+Y / Key 2 Technique Three: LT+A / Key 3 Technique Four: LT+B / Key 4 Swap: RT+X / Key 5 Rest: RT+Y / Key 6 Item: RT+A / Key 7 Run: RT+B / Key 8

Added a setting to tweak the dialogs’ speed.

Added a setting to disable the characters’ voices in dialogs.

Added a setting to disable the chat (although in the current early access release, it will be always disabled while we work on the final chat implementation).

Added a profanity filter check to the character names.

Improvements



Improved the starter pick animation.

Improved the character creation screen: removed scrolls, increased size of the body type sprites, tweaked how the style animations are displayed…

Added and changed some of the cosmetics available during the character creation to allow more diversity in options.

When two players send each other the same online request (co-op, add friend, trade…), the request will be automatically accepted.

Added a cooldown after finishing a conversation and before starting it again.

Improved navigation in the Squad interface when in co-op.

Added a visual cue in the HealTem machines to depict the Temessence Phial refilling.

Added a system message when a co-op party is created.

Emotes menu won’t cancel notifications anymore.

Added a gender filter in the Temdeck.

Added all current breeding gears to the breeding center store.

Time required for creating an egg has been reduced from 25 / 15 to 10 / 5.

During the animation when sending a Temtem, the proper Temcard will now be displayed.

Fixes



Regenerating tutorial showing an incorrect HP recovered amount.

Incorrect EXP showed after using a growth enhancer.

Being able to use several items from the Backpack when having high lag.

Paparazzo’s quest marker not being displayed in the minimap.

Being able to pick items near a wall while sliding.

We can expect more patch notes and updates to come from Crema over the next week or so as they contend with the hectic early access launch. Players should expect to encounter a degree of loading times and queues as the developers attempt to stabilize the server. Nothing has gone off smoothly, but those who can play Temtem are having a good time.