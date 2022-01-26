TFT Set 6.5 leak potentially reveals new League of Legends champion, Renata

Teamfight Tactics is on a hot streak recently, getting tons of new champions to its roster in Set 6.5. We already know that Silco, an original character from Arcane, is making his video game debut for Teamfight Tactics’ next set. But now, we may be getting a new character who is also heading to League of Legends.

Riot Games already revealed which new champions we can expect for 2022 in its Champion Roadmap. Additionally, Zeri, a new ADC, was just released for the game. So if this new champion leak is true, League of Legends’ next champion should be a “villainous support.”

The 2022 Champion Roadmap describes the new character as follows: “Power to turn your enemies against each other, watching them kill the very ones they swore to protect. And people to manipulate with your terrifying charisma, sending them to almost certain death, only being saved if they fulfill your wishes.”

Renata was reportedly datamined from a Chinese mobile version of TFT. A similar post was also made on Reddit, further lending credibility to the leak. However, as with all leaks, it’s important to take this with a grain of salt. But if Renata is truly the next League of Legends champion, fans will finally get their hands on an evil support character.