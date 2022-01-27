The Buddy Pass is now live in Rainbow Six Extraction, allowing friends to play together for free

Ubisoft has confirmed that the Buddy Pass system for Rainbow Six Extraction is now live. This is something that was promised to players ahead of the game’s launch, but it’s only going live now, one week after the game’s release, so that players can invite friends in to join them if they’re enjoying it.

All owners of Rainbow Six Extraction are automatically entitled to two Buddy Pass Tokens. You can select up to two friends through the in-game menu and then send your invites to the friends you’ve chosen. For those who don’t own the game, you’ll need to download the trial version, launch it, and then accept your friend’s request once it comes through.

Anyone that uses the Buddy Pass in Rainbow Six Extraction can join players across all platforms. The game launched with crossplay, meaning you can play with friends no matter your device. The Buddy Pass allows those who don’t own the game to play it for 14 days before the pass expires. After that, the user will need to decide if they want to buy the game if they want to continue playing it.

The @R6Extraction Buddy Pass is available NOW! Invite two friends across any platform to play with you for FREE for up to 14 days. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 27, 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction has had a somewhat bittersweet launch. Many reviews for the game echo the disappointment of players that expected it to be a mainstream shooter. However, there still seems to be a core player base that appreciates the tactical angle the game takes from past Rainbow Six titles.