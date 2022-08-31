The classic caveman duo returns in New Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja

A remake of Joe & Mac, subtitled Caveman Ninja, is coming soon to modern hardware. Microids, a french publisher, originally announced in October 2021 that it was working on developing a new entry in the Joe & Mac series with studio Mr. Nutz Studio. The developer has now released a trailer for the upcoming New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, which is set to release sometime in November.

The game will launch with a T-Rex Edition, which includes a physical copy of the game, stickers sheets, trading cards based on old promo images, and a 3D keychain. Caveman Ninja will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

Caveman Ninja will include a brand new design and two new game modes for players to try out. One mode is just a normal arcade run of the game, and the other is a longer version of Arcade. There will also be a number of other modes including training, boss rush, score attack, and a speedrun mode. Two-player co-op will be available in Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, though the official Microids website does not specify if the co-op will work online, or if it will be couch co-op.

The original Joe & Mac game was released in Arcades in 1991 and starred two cavemen who travel the prehistoric lands to fight against dinosaurs and save cavewomen. The game proved popular due to its absurd presentation and fun platforming. The game then got ported to the NES, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and Gameboy. The game proved successful enough that it spawned two sequels — Congo’s Caper (labeled Caveman 2 in Japan) and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics (also known as Joe & Mac 3 in some parts of the world). The franchise had remained mostly dormant since 1994, but the original Joe & Mac eventually found its way onto the Nintendo Switch eShop in 2018.