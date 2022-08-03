What is the name of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet region?

The name of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet region has remained elusive for quite some time. Throughout the early part of GameFreak’s promotion of the upcoming mainline game. The game will feature the ninth generation of Pokémon, many of them making their debut in the franchise. However, as the release date for Scarlet and Violet draws closer, we learn more details about the upcoming region. This guide covers the name of the region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Name of the region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The information for the upcoming area was revealed in a Pokémon Presents video released on August 3. Here, along with multiple other Pokémon announcements, we learned the name of the region was called the Paldea. It was officially revealed at the start of the trailer’s Scarlet and Violet portion, at the game’s treasure hunt announcement.

Image via the Pokemon Company

The trailer set up that players would be exploring the entire region, learning about the culture, people, and the various trainers they will encounter and battle. The trailer also covered multiple screenshots of the region, with you using the legendary Pokémon, they can transform them into a ridable mount. These Pokémon can be flown or ridden.

This will be an open-world RPG Pokémon adventure. The treasure hunt is an independent study project where you will need to find treasure on Paldea, and there will be three stories for players to explore. The Paldea region comes with several unique Pokémon, such as the Paldean Wooper, a Poison and Ground-type Pokémon, and the unique Terastal phenomenon, which will boost a Pokémon’s type or give them a unique one based on their Terastal evolution.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18. When they become available, you can take your first steps into the Paldea region and forge your adventure.