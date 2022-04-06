The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark’s new case, One Flew Into The Cuckoo’s Nest, launches next week

Today, developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Akupara Games announced a new free case for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. The new case is called One Flew Into The Cuckoo’s Nest and, like many of the other cases in the game, will likely be inspired by the book with an extremely similar name.

The case was teased on Twitter yesterday but has only now been revealed. It will be a free add-on for any owners of the game, which is a separate product from The Darkside Detective, and launches on April 14.

New case. New Trailer!

One Flew Into The Cuckoo's Nest, Coming out April 14th!https://t.co/XMiystiEwH pic.twitter.com/oiQpihPvuy — The Darkside Detective (@ds_detective) April 6, 2022

The Darkside Detective point-and-click adventure series sees players explore the cases in the fictional town of Twin Lakes that the regular police ignore. Its satirical nature is what has helped it adopt a cult following, particularly through leaning heavily into the supernatural side of things in The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.

This new case, One Flew Into The Cuckoo’s Nest, is almost certainly based on the Ken Kesey novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. However, it’s hard to say what players will need to do in it. No doubt there will be a hospital to visit with patients who all have various conditions. If the case sticks close to the novel, then either of the main characters, Nurse Ratched or Randle McMurphy, could be the inspiration for a killer or ghost.