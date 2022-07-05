The Division 2 gets a new roadmap detailing two upcoming seasons, mobile game, and Heartland spin-off

Ubisoft had some exciting news to share with fans of The Division on July 5 when the developer revealed a new 2022 roadmap for the franchise. From what we could gather from the reveal, it seems Division players will be eating good in Year 4. The roadmap shows a lot of upcoming content, including information on the next two Seasons of The Division 2, and upcoming announcements for The Division Mobile the extraction royale spin-off The Division: Heartland.

The Division 2 Seasons 10 and 11 content

The next two large Seasonal updates for The Division 2 will arrive at the end of August and the start of December, respectively. Season 10 will contain a new Manhunt mission, and new items and weapons. A new limited-time event similar to the recent The Division 2 Fairview Crew Apparel Event will also roll out during the Season.

For long-time players looking for a challenge, Season 10 will deliver tougher content in the form of improved Countdown mode with scaling difficulty options, and two new Legendary Tier Strongholds. Specifically, the two new Strongholds getting the Legendary no-respawn treatment are Tidal Basin and Manning National Zoo.

Season 11 will bring a whole new game mode to The Division 2, as well as a new Manhunt and more new gear options. While the Season itself is quite far off at this point, players will get an early preview of the new mode in the next Division dev livestream.

The Division Mobile

Basically nothing is known about the Division universe mobile game Ubisoft is cooking up, and today’s roadmap update doesn’t change that. However, we do know a major reveal is coming very soon. Fans should be ready to hear more about The Division Mobile on July 7 when the first half of the 2022 Ubisoft Forward showcase will take place.

The Division: Heartland

The non-looter-shooter spin-off The Division: Heartland is perhaps the most exciting piece of Division universe expansion to look forward to this year, and sadly the roadmap doesn’t give us a glimpse into the project’s future. Instead, Ubisoft reminds players that they can sign up for The Division: Heartland closed playtests taking place over the next few months. We can expect more updates on Heartland at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on September 10.