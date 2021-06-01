Yes, The Division 2 servers are down for maintenance, and Season 6 arrives today

Anybody logging into The Division 2, Ubisoft’s post-pandemic third-person looter shooter, will find that the servers are currently down. This is due to scheduled maintenance to prepare the servers for the start of Season 6: Concealed Agenda. This is effectively a rerun of Season 3 of the game.

The servers should be back online at 13:30 CEST, 07:30 EDT, and 16:30 PDT. Unfortunately, no patch notes will be available until after the maintenance is complete, but anyone familiar with Season 3 will know what is in store.

The new season will see the return of the special targets Shade, Wraith, Dusk, Belfry, and Bardon Schaeffer, as well as the four Leagues named after the first four characters. We don’t know the exact dates of the target and league availability yet, but will know more after the game is back online.

There will also be new events and cosmetics up for grabs, but at the moment it is not known if this will be a strict rerun of Season 3 in that regard, or if the events will be new.

The season should appeal to anyone who missed out on the Season 3 content the first time around and will give players something to do while they bide their time and wait for news of The Division: Heartland.