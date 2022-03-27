The Elder Scrolls: Blades celebrates its third anniversary with free gifts for everyone

It’s the third anniversary of mobile and Switch action title The Elder Scrolls: Blades and to celebrate, Bethesda is gifting every player a free item pack. While you might be surprised that Bethesda is still supporting the game, ongoing players will be pleased to know that the studio is doing everything it can to keep the game interesting three years on.

Taking to Twitter to announce the freebies, Bethesda confirmed that The Elder Scrolls: Blades third anniversary free gift pack can only be received this week. Unfortunately, no end date to the activation period has been revealed. All you need to do to claim the free pack of items is play The Elder Scrolls: Blades just once this week.

Today marks three years since The Elder Scrolls: Blades' release. Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed questing, exploring, and battling during that time – and play any time this week to receive the following for free:



⚔️ 500 Gems

⚔️ 50 Sigils

⚔️ Amethyst Beacon decoration pic.twitter.com/usDzTvH2VL — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 27, 2022

As you can see in the official tweet above, players will receive 500 Gems, 50 Sigils, and an Amethyst Beacon decoration for free. Giving away free gifts in-game is always a nice way to celebrate an anniversary or milestone event.

Bethesda is following Konami, which has recently given away a bumper pack of free items in celebration of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links breaking 150 million downloads worldwide. The more freebies in smartphone games, the better. We need to be thanked for putting up with dodgy microtransactions in one way or another, anyway.