Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links breaks 150 million downloads – Free pack of items for everyone to celebrate

Konami has revealed that smartphone and PC trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. To celebrate the impressive milestone, an in-game 150 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign has begun, with plenty of rewards on offer for everyone. Konami is also giving every player a pack of free items as a thank you for the downloads gift.

The special 150 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign features rare rewards such as Prismatic Foil Rarity Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba cards, UR and SR tickets, Gems, special accessories, and more. Everyone with the game can take part in the new event. The most exciting part of the milestone celebration, though, has to be its free pack of items available to everyone.

To claim your free Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links item pack, you just need to log in to the game between now and April 30 (16:59 PM CEST/8:59 AM PT). The free for everyone item pack includes the following goodies:

1000 Gems

A Normal Foil Rarity UR ticket and Normal SR ticket

A Prismatic Foil Rarity UR ticket and Prismatic SR ticket

A UR Dream ticket and SR Dream ticket

Accessories: Game Mat, Card Sleeves

Icon

Prismatic Foil Rarity Blue-Eyes White Dragon card

Prismatic Foil Rarity Dark Magician card

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel passed its own milestone of 20 million downloads recently, but it has a long way to go before reaching the success of Duel Links. Whatever the reason, Konami is onto a winner with these Yu-Gi-Oh! games.