The European release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collector’s edition has been delayed

Today many European Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans were disappointed by an email from Nintendo explaining that the collector’s edition of the game won’t be available to preorder in the region before the title launches later this month. Nintendo cites unforeseen circumstances as the culprit for this delay, which could be manufacturing issues or something deeper.

Related: All heroes and their classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released on July 29. While the collector’s edition was made available in North America earlier in the year, with preorders selling out soon after they went live, European fans will have to wait until September to get their hands on a copy. According to the email we were sent as fans that registered their interest in this product, Nintendo will be offering the collector’s edition and a separate product that doesn’t contain a copy of the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collector’s edition comes with a steelbook case, a soft cover artbook, and a collector’s box in addition to a copy of the game. Nintendo will be offering European fans a version without the game cart so that they don’t feel the sting of purchasing two copies if they want to play it when it launches next week and have the collector’s edition content too. For those that are happy to wait, a standard collector’s edition with a copy of the game will also be available.

Finally, in an effort to make up for the sudden change in preorder and release dates, Nintendo will be offering free shipping on the version of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that doesn’t contain a copy of the game. Fans can register their interest on the My Nintendo Store now. With so much excitement among fans around this release, it’s hard to see any European consumers opting to wait to play until closer to Christmas, particularly when Nintendo is now offering the best of both worlds, allowing you to own the collector’s edition content and keep it sealed without needing to buy two copies of the game. Regardless of which version you buy, you’ll still need to pick up the Expansion Pass if you want to enjoy everything the game has to offer.