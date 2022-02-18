The Fallout series on Amazon Prime casts Walton Goggins in the lead role

Amazon’s Fallout series has cast its first major role. Deadline Hollywood has reported that prolific TV actor Walton Goggins has been cast in a lead role on the Fallout series. Deadline doesn’t specify if the actor will play any named character from the games, but the article writes that it is currently believed that Goggins will be playing a Ghoul.

A ghoul in Fallout is a type of mutated human who has survived the radioactive surface of human society. Goggins joins showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner in the Fallout show, with the series being produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films. Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are also involved in the making of the show, with Todd Howard and James Altman from Bethesda serving as executive producers.

Related: What is the Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event in Fallout 76?

Walton Goggins is set as a lead in ‘Fallout,’ Prime Video’s series adaptation of the bestselling game franchise, which comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films, with Nolan set to direct the premierehttps://t.co/cnGSBonr7P — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2022

Walton Goggins is an American actor known for his multiple roles on classic television shows like The Shield, Justified, Sons of Anarchy, and is currently on The Righteous Gemstones for HBO Max. He has also had supporting roles in big-budget movies like Predators, Django Unchained, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The Fallout series is a set of action role-playing games that have elements of first-person shooters and item crafting. The franchise takes place on an Earth that has been ravaged by radioactivity years after a “Great War.” It’s up to the player-character to venture out of their fallout shelters deep underground and explore the world above filled with mutates.