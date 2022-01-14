What is the Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event in Fallout 76?

The Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event pops up in Fallout 76 roughly four times every year. You’ll see an alert for it when it’s live, and it’s always visible in each season’s roadmap well in advance. However, the game doesn’t tell you what’s involved in this event and why you should participate. This guide explains what the Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event is and how it can help you get some shiny new gear.

At the time of writing, the latest Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event is live from January 13 to 17, 2022. There will be another one from March 24 to 28, 2022.

Kill those treasure hunters

When the Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event is live, red Treasure Hunter Mole Miners will spawn all over the Appalachian wasteland. These enemies are packed with incredible loot for you to steal from their cold dead hands once you defeat them. You don’t need to go anywhere specific to find them such as Ash Heap, because Treasure Hunter Mole Miners spawn anywhere that enemies do in Fallout 76.

Treasure Hunter Mole Miners are legendary enemies, meaning they’re tough to fight and can take a few hits. They vary in how strong they can be between one to three stars, but the more challenging the enemy, the better the loot it’s carrying. You’ll find these enemies all around the game’s map while the event is live, so it’s worth playing a bit more to maximize your chances of earning some truly legendary gear.