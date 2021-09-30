The Game Awards 2021 announced for December 9, will be in person

The Game Awards have officially been announced for Thursday, December 9, 2021. Unlike last year’s event, the 2021 awards show will be an in-person production filmed live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Industry veteran and host Geoff Keighley announced the date via Twitter on September 30—ten weeks ahead of the show’s commencement—along with the news that it will be held in person. In another tweet, Keighley revealed that The Game Awards Orchestra will return for another musical production composed by Grammy award-winner Lorne Balfe. While no further details were provided, Keighley promises more info on the show will drop in the coming weeks.

Geoff Keighley has hosted The Game Awards since its inception in 2014. Before reviving the show, Keighley hosted its now-defunct predecessor, the Spike Video Game Awards. Unlike other styles of awards shows, The Game Awards is often packed with announcements and trailers from both major publishers and small developers interspersed between awards like Game of the Year, which The Last of Us Part 2 took home in 2020.

Keighley has already hosted a number of prominent industry events in 2021 ranging from Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live in June to Gamescom Opening Night Live in August. If this year’s Game Awards are anything like last year’s, fans should keep their favorite games of 2021 in mind so they’re prepared to vote when the time comes.