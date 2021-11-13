The Game Awards nominees will be revealed November 16, fan voting starts same day

Geoff Keighley announced this afternoon that The Game Awards will unveil its nominees next week on November 16 at noon EST. Fans will also be able to start voting on the show’s various categories that same day, said Keighley.

This year’s show will consist of 30 categories, according to Keighley, with the highest honor being the “Game of the Year” award, as usual. It’s not yet known what the categories will be, or if there will be any new ones present this year.

Tuesday, 9 am PT / Noon ET / 6 pm CET



The Nominees for #TheGameAwards will be revealed in all 30 categories, and fan voting will open.



Join me from the Microsoft Theater for the livestream.



YouTube: https://t.co/ONFmMehucG

Twitch: https://t.co/k0PpdFtRT4 pic.twitter.com/F5Ekuuo9EB — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 13, 2021

The fan vote has been a part of The Game Awards for a few years now. “Winners are determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public fan voting (10%),” according to The Game Awards’ website. The jury is typically comprised of various media outlets and influencers in the video game industry.

The nominees have yet to be revealed, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if well-received triple-A titles like Resident Evil Village, Metroid: Dread, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, or Deathloop were each nominated for a few awards. Cyberpunk 2077, which was previously posited as a possible Game of the Year contender by several outlets and individuals prior to its controversial launch last year, will also be eligible for this year’s awards; it launched after the nomination cutoff for last year’s show.

The Last of Us Part II led last year’s nominations with 11 — the most in the show’s history. The game would go on to take home seven awards, which again, is the most in The Game Awards’ history. It’ll be interesting to see if any game comes close to either of those records this year.