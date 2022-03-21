The King of Fighters XV adds Omega Rugal as free DLC fighter in April

Omega Rugal is coming to side-on fighting game The King of Fighters XV as a free DLC character on April 14, SNK has revealed. First appearing in KOF ‘95, dark arms merchant of death Omega Rugal is known as being an overwhelmingly strong boss character. Now, he’s a playable character in KOF XV.

Joining Omega Rugal in The King of Fighters XV on April 14 is a free new game mode: Boss Challenge. Boss Challenge mode tasks you with fighting and defeating Omega Rugal in a CPU battle. Defeat the CPU-controlled Omega Rugal and you’ll unlock new content including his special Omega Armor costume, a new stage, and new music. Watch the Omega Rugal reveal trailer below to see how he plays:

Omega Rugal joins the already released Team Garou DLC set of three fighters. With these four already added, SNK is planning on bringing plenty more to KOF XV. Three more teams will be added to the game, each containing three playable characters, making for 13 DLC characters altogether.

The second team of fighters will be available for purchase in the summer, and the third is set to release this fall. The fourth and final DLC team of three playable characters should release by the end of 2022. After all of the DLC is released, The King of Fighters XV will contain 52 playable characters. Omega Rugal is the only free fighter, with each of the other DLC teams costing $15.99.