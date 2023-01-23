The Last of Us fans are convinced Abby has already been cast in the HBO series

The debut of HBO’s The Last of Us TV series has immediately launched the popular Naughty Dog title into mainstream prominence. The show’s brilliant scriptwriting and its cast’s amazing performances in particular have helped make it into one of the most talked about video game adaptations in recent history.

Now, it seems that Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are already preparing for future seasons of their popular show after rumors surfaced that Abby, a main character from The Last of Us Part 2, has already been cast.

Based on fan speculation, Actress Shannon Berry may have been selected by Druckmann to play the part of the notable female figure after the Naughty Dog co-president recently followed her on Instagram. Berry also seems to follow not only Druckmann himself on IG, but other The Last of Us stars as well in Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay. She’s also no slouch when it comes to acting as she has already appeared in a number of prominent roles in shows such as The Offspring and The Wilds.

Shannon Berry as Abby in Season 2 of #TheLastOfUs?



Neil Druckmann is following her on IG. pic.twitter.com/2ZmHqzv7jn — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 20, 2023

Viewers should take all of this information with a grain of salt, however, as nothing is currently set in stone at the time of writing. The Last of Us Season 2 is also yet to be confirmed so all of this may be nothing more than mere coincidence.

If it does end up happening though, the alleged casting choice has already apparently won fans over due to Berry’s uncanny resemblance to Abby. With only a handful of episodes left until the current season ends, we should be getting more concrete information regarding the future of the series sooner rather than later.