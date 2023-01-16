When does the next episode of HBO’s The Last of Us come out? All episode release dates & times

The Last of Us has hit our TV screens with the help of HBO Max, following the story of Joel and Ellie as they travel across the country. There are some deviations from the original game’s storyline, though most of the iconic locations and the general story direction remain the same. The first episode was released on January 15, 2023 on 6 PM ET.

Many viewers were excited to watch the series, to the point where HBO Max crashed trying to support everyone viewing the first episode. With the first episode getting great reception from the audience, many are wondering when the next episode will be coming out.

The Last of Us consists of nine episodes with varying runtimes, starting from January 15 to the finale on March 12. All episodes will be released on HBO Max at 6 PM ET, and each episode is released on a Sunday. The exact dates of each episode are:

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness – January 15, 2023

Episode 2: Infected – January 22, 2023

Episode 3 – January 29, 2023

Episode 4 – February 5, 2023

Episode 5 – February 12, 2023

Episode 6 – February 19, 2023

Episode 7 – February 26, 2023

Episode 8 – March 5, 2023

Episode 9 – March 12, 2023

The episodes will air at the same time in other countries such as the UK, though the day and time will differ depending on your exact location.

If you miss the premiere of an episode, you are able to watch it again later. The first episode is available for viewing now if you missed the original date or want to know why the show has been widely praised. Even if you have played the video game and the sequel, the story won’t be a perfect copy. Some changes were made to adapt the story to the TV format, and you may be interested in seeing what was changed.