The Last of Us Part II has “no plans” for DLC

The Last of Us Part II won’t get DLC, according to director Neil Druckmann. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller, Druckmann has revealed that Naughty Dog is not working on additional content for the PS4 exclusive.

Story expansions were explored back in the days of the original The Last of Us when the Left Behind DLC added more depth to Ellie’s backstory.

“No, there’s no plans for DLC,” Druckmann answered when questioned about chances that The Last of Us Part II could get similar expansions.

This basically rules out anything possibly on the way for the game and lets Naughty Dog be able to directly think and plan about what’s next.

On top of that, Druckmann was also asked about the TLOU 2 multiplayer mode that was removed from the game and promised to be becoming a standalone project.

The director didn’t want to comment about that but said that “I remember when we used to make multiplayer games,” using the past verb as if Naughty Dog isn’t doing that anymore since it wants to focus on story modes.

He didn’t want to elaborate on that, but this is surprisingly opening at chances that the multiplayer project that was confirmed a few years ago might have already been canceled.

Despite a review bombing coming from angry users on Metacritic, The Last of Us Part II has only been met with praises by critics, remarking it is a must-play of this generation.