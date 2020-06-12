The Last of Us Part II reviews claim PS4 exclusive is a must-play

The Last of Us Part II reviews are now available, and claim the PS4 exclusive from first-party PlayStation Studios developer Naughty Dog is a “must-play.”

The game is currently scored 96 on Metacritic, which has awarded it the “must-play” label delivered to the unmissable titles for every platform.

The platform has listed 43 perfect scores, with only a handful of websites under 90/10 – GameSpot the bigger of these, with 80/10 – and three 7/10. Some of these include:

One of the quotes that better highlight what’s happening with the game is from IGN’s review, which claims that “while Part 2 is a thrilling adventure, it still makes time for a stunning, nuanced exploration of the strength and fragility of the human spirit. The PlayStation 4 has one of its best exclusives in one of the generation’s best games.”

The game is releasing with a day one patch which is going to add a photo mode and certain extra modes Naughty Dog has used us to along the years.

What’s even better – The Last of Us Part II has improved over the years since the original reveal, as disclosed in a pre-release technical analysis.

The title’s reviews are here but the release date is still days away, as it launches on June 19 for PS4.