The Late Kobe Bryant Announced as NBA 2K24 Cover Athlete

With the NBA offseason currently in full swing there’s a bit of downtime left leading up to things kicking off again in October. That has given fans of the sport plenty of time to pull apart and discuss the latest trades, draft picks, and of course, debate who should be gracing the cover of NBA 2K.

This year, 2K appears to have something special planned and will honor one of the greatest players to ever step on the court. NBA 2K24 will see 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant celebrated on the cover of the incredibly popular basketball game franchise.

NBA 2K to Celebrate Kobe Bryant on this Year’s Cover

Image via 2K Image via 2K

Kobe Bryant has appeared on the cover of NBA 2K for the special edition version of the series on a couple of occasions over the last few years, but it was back in 2009 when he last starred as the main athlete. This is the first time in a decade that a former basketball player will be showcased in NBA 2K, with NBA 2K12 having Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson as its stars.

2K has revealed there will be two cover versions featuring Kobe Bryant. The NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition displays Bryant in his younger years wearing the number 8 uniform. While the Black Mamba Edition appears to pay tribute to an older Bryant suited up in purple – and most likely wearing number 24.

The late Lakers legend tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020, and as a Lakers supporter myself, it’s a day I’ll never forget what I was doing when I first heard the shocking news. Basketball fans around the world likely have similar stories, as Bryant’s impact and legacy on the sport is one few very have achieved.

At this point, the specifics of how Kobe Bryant will be celebrated in NBA 2K24 haven’t been released by 2K, but we’re likely to hear more details on this soon.