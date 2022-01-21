The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in February

Nintendo announced on Thursday that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will join Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack’s Nintendo 64 library in February. Nintendo did not specify the exact date that the game would land on the service.

Majora’s Mask will be the 12th game to join the service’s N64 library, and it will also be the second 3D Zelda game on the service — the first being Ocarina of Time. With its addition, all mainline 3D Zelda titles will be playable on the Switch, aside from The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, both of which were last ported to the Wii U in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask initially launched in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. The game is a sequel to Ocarina of Time that follows Link as he explores the world of Termina, and tries to save it from an impending disaster. Unlike most Zelda titles, Majora’s Mask gives players a limited amount of time with which to finish the game. If you don’t complete the main story within three in-game days, it’s an automatic game over. The title also features many masks that Link can don to transform into various forms, such as a Zora or a Goron. Zelda fans typically hold Majora’s Mask in high regard as one of the top titles in the series.

This news follows Paper Mario’s addition to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 library in December, and Banjo-Kazooie’s addition in January. Based on the past few months, it looks like Nintendo intends on adding a new Nintendo 64 game to the service each month.